Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,747. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Toro by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

