Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 488,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

