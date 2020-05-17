Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.
TSEM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.