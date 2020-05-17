Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) PT Raised to $21.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
