Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) PT Raised to $21.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

