TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 853,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,678. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $516,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

