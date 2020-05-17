Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

