Trellis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 44.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 3,844,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

