Trellis Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 79,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

