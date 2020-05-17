Trellis Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,737,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $271.54. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

