Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.39. 849,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.