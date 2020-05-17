Trellis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

