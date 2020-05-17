Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

