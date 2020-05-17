Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.16. 9,489,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

