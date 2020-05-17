Trellis Advisors LLC Takes $982,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,238,000.

EEM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $36.03. 40,401,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,897,828. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

