TROY (TROY) Price Tops $0.0028

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. TROY has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

