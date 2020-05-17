TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,648. The stock has a market cap of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,747 shares of company stock valued at $647,282. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.