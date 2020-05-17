TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 3,565,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,472.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $99,922.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,747 shares of company stock valued at $647,282. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $17,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

