Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 495 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.03. 3,989,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

