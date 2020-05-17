Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.