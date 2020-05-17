Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.9% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,008. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

