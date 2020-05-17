Truvestments Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.