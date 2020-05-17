Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 588,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

