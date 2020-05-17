Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. 789,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

