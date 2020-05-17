Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

