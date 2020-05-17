Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 71,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 37,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

