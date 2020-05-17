Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

