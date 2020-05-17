Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,338,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

