Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Given Media Impact Rating of -5.00

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

