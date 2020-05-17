TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TUIFY. ValuEngine raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TUI AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY remained flat at $$1.53 on Friday. 58,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,166. TUI AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.