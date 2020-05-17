UBS Group Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

