Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $984.00 million. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $200.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,633. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.