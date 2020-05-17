UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

UMH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,938. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 and have sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. 10.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,337 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 142,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

