Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,127,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

