Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230,650 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $239,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.24. 5,001,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

