United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,045,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

