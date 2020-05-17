Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univar’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2020 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from its continuous market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo buyout has enhanced the company's capabilities and boosted its ability to create significant value for customers. The company also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. These include supply chain optimization and shifting to strategic industry-focused sales model. Univar also has a strong liquidity position. However, it is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Persistent weakness in industrial and energy end markets is likely to hurt its volumes. Commodity chemical price deflation and high debt level are other concerns.”

Get Univar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.53. 3,308,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Insiders purchased 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter worth $450,000.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.