Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.93

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00009570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX and TOPBTC. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.03485550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

