Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.