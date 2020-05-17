Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,727,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 375,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.