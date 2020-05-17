ValuEngine Downgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,746. The firm has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.