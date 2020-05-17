Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $65.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $248.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.40 million to $252.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $303.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $371.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 886,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,962. The company has a market cap of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

