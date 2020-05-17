Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,320,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.