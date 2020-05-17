Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,320,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 1,272,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

