Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,962,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.