Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 455.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 323,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 264,915 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 113,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.86. 17,247,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.