Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,247,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

