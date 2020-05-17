Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

