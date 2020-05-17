Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

