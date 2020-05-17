Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.12.

