Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.